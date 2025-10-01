No Wonder We Have a Shutdown
Trump's abject ignorance and narcissism made this inevitable
With Donald Trump in the White House and congressional MAGA Republicans afraid to cross him, no one should be surprised that the federal government has shut down. Aided and abetted by MAGA Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (who sent his members out of town rather than stick around for a vote and risk swearing in the new Democratic representative…who would be 218th vote for a discharge petition to release the Epstein files), Trump made no effort to keep the government open.
Trump cannot fathom that Democrats would resist his commands. In a belated meeting on Monday with congressional leaders that predictably went nowhere, Trump appeared clueless about how his own big, ugly bill would affect healthcare. (But he also does not seem to know what was going on in Portland.) It’s difficult to reason—let alone negotiate—with someone so willfully ignorant.
Operating in a narcissistic fantasy that he is beloved by voters and clueless about what is at stake, Trump naturally cannot imagine that Democrats would deny him their votes to take away healthcare from millions of Americans. Republicans have ceded their Article I powers and the Supreme Court has blessed his unilateral power grasp, so he naturally expects to keep undercutting congressional authorization deals with unilateral rescissions. Democrats’ insistence that he actually respect Congress’s power of the purse must flummox him. Whatever Trump believes, his hand is weak.
First, he is overwhelmingly unpopular. As The New Republic’s Greg Sargent recently recounted:
The new Quinnipiac poll has Trump’s approval at an abysmal 38 percent, while 54 percent disapprove. The new Associated Press poll has him at 39 percent approving to 60 percent disapproving. The new Gallup poll has him at 40 percent to 56 percent. Reuters has him at 41 percent, and the new Economist/YouGov poll has him at 39–56.
Those numbers are not just rotten; they are historically rotten for a president at this point in his term. Presidents who prevailed in shutdowns have not been so widely disliked.
The assumption that the side “causing” the shutdown is destined to lose is faulty when the president is underwater on every issue, the economy is in decline, and he seems obsessed with everything but the shutdown issues (e.g. attacking Jimmy Kimmel, invading another peaceful city, persecuting his enemies, and politicizing the military).
Moreover, the latest Navigator poll shows that by a 49 to 34 percent margin voters in battleground states say “Congress should let the government shut down to hold the line against funding cuts for healthcare programs and keeping tariffs in place,” rather than “keep the government open, even if it means funding cuts for healthcare programs and keeping tariffs in place.”
Meanwhile, a Morning Consult polls shows “45% of voters say they’d blame Republicans in Congress for a government shutdown, while only 32% say they’d blame Democrats in Congress.” In short, voters’ negative assessment of Trump is likely to color how they view the shutdown.
Second, Trump’s excuses are easily debunked and/or unintelligible. He ranted on Truth Social: “[Democrats] are threatening to shut down the Government of the United States unless they can have over $1 Trillion Dollars in new spending to continue free healthcare for Illegal Aliens (A monumental cost!), force Taxpayers to fund Transgender surgery for minors [...] allow men to play in women’s sports, and essentially create Transgender operations for everybody.” When he has no colorable argument to defend his conduct, Trump is reduced to such babbling.
Government healthcare has never and will not be available to undocumented people. And, needless to say, Democrats’ concerns (Medicaid cuts, subsidies for the Affordable Care Act exchanges, and an end to illegal rescissions) have nothing to do with any transgender issue. Getting other Republicans who face the voters next year to parrot these pathetic attacks may be difficult.
Third, Republicans are exceptionally vulnerable on the underlying issue at the heart of this.
The core of the MAGA agenda—taking away healthcare to pay for tax cuts for billionaires—is indefensible.
Even Republicans have tried to rebrand the “big, beautiful bill.” It remains a loser with voters. In August, Pew Research Center found it was 14 points underwater. KFF in late July found only 36% of adults held a favorable view while a jaw-dropping 63% has an unfavorable view. So long as the shutdown is about healthcare—and it is—Republicans are in deep trouble.
Fourth, Trump’s threat to conduct huge permanent layoffs during the shutdown has landed with a THUD. He has already unilaterally fired tens of thousands of workers (blessed by the MAGA majority on the Supreme Court by lifting stays on his executive power grabs). Even if Democrats managed to pass a “clean” continuing resolution, he would likely continue slashing away at the federal workforce and at vital government services.
Trump might well try to continue his lawless destruction of the federal government, but the shutdown would not make that any easier. Having abused his authority so frequently, his threats now ring hollow.
Suffice to say, government shutdowns are highly undesirable. They hurt government workers and the Americans who depend on “non-essential” services. However, ripping away healthcare from millions of Americans and facilitating Trump’s illegitimate confiscation of the power of the purse are even more destructive—and even more unpopular. It will be Democrats’ task over the ensuing days and weeks to lay out the stakes clearly to the American people. Do millions want to lose healthcare insurance? Do they want Trump to keep ripping up government no matter what Congress decides?
If Democrats do their job, Republicans may regret forcing through an agenda Americans detest and abdicating their role as the first branch of government.
There’s a photo out there from yesterday which I hope will soon spread like wildfire. It shows a half-empty House chamber devoid of all Republicans, but every Democratic member reporting for duty, standing proudly by their seats, business as usual. Rather than swear in a newly elected member to force a vote on the Epstein Files, let alone to stick around to work out a budget reconciliation bill with the Senate, the little putz from Louisiana just dissolved the chamber and every Repuldican went scurrying for the hills.
It made me remember those first days after the second Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, when the CIA tried to spirit Zelenskyy out of the country. Instead he grabbed his cellphone and wandered around the Maidan at night. “The President is here, he said, “he hasn’t gone anywhere.” His companions craned their necks to get in the picture, as Zelenskyy took selfies.
“The Prime Minister is here with me,” he added. “The head of the Presidential Administration is here. We are all here,” he said, showing all the pillared buildings and seats of national power from which Ukraine was governed, all still intact.
We are here, Republicans. We are still here, fighting for healthcare and for constitutional government. Where are you, and what are YOU fighting for, inquiring minds want to know?
"If Democrats do their job, Republicans may regret forcing through an agenda Americans detest and abdicating their role as the first branch of government."
This is all true, but the underlying arrogance of the Republican party is the belief that they will cling to power by undermining free and fair elections. They are gambling that a toxic brew of voter suppression and outright fraud will keep them in power. I think the only explanation for the continuing trend of passing so many laws that hurt their own constitutents can only be explained by their belief they cannot be defeated.
It's up to voters to prove them wrong. That will require a great deal of activism. To date that hasn't happened in sufficient numbers. Time for everyone to get actively involved in supporting Democratic candidates. Join one of the many activist groups, - Indivisible, Swing Left, and Sister District Project to name just a few. Sitting on the sidelines and watching our Republic fall is unacceptable. Nobody is going to save us but us.