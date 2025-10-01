The Contrarian

10h

There’s a photo out there from yesterday which I hope will soon spread like wildfire. It shows a half-empty House chamber devoid of all Republicans, but every Democratic member reporting for duty, standing proudly by their seats, business as usual. Rather than swear in a newly elected member to force a vote on the Epstein Files, let alone to stick around to work out a budget reconciliation bill with the Senate, the little putz from Louisiana just dissolved the chamber and every Repuldican went scurrying for the hills.

It made me remember those first days after the second Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, when the CIA tried to spirit Zelenskyy out of the country. Instead he grabbed his cellphone and wandered around the Maidan at night. “The President is here, he said, “he hasn’t gone anywhere.” His companions craned their necks to get in the picture, as Zelenskyy took selfies.

“The Prime Minister is here with me,” he added. “The head of the Presidential Administration is here. We are all here,” he said, showing all the pillared buildings and seats of national power from which Ukraine was governed, all still intact.

We are here, Republicans. We are still here, fighting for healthcare and for constitutional government. Where are you, and what are YOU fighting for, inquiring minds want to know?

10h

"If Democrats do their job, Republicans may regret forcing through an agenda Americans detest and abdicating their role as the first branch of government."

This is all true, but the underlying arrogance of the Republican party is the belief that they will cling to power by undermining free and fair elections. They are gambling that a toxic brew of voter suppression and outright fraud will keep them in power. I think the only explanation for the continuing trend of passing so many laws that hurt their own constitutents can only be explained by their belief they cannot be defeated.

It's up to voters to prove them wrong. That will require a great deal of activism. To date that hasn't happened in sufficient numbers. Time for everyone to get actively involved in supporting Democratic candidates. Join one of the many activist groups, - Indivisible, Swing Left, and Sister District Project to name just a few. Sitting on the sidelines and watching our Republic fall is unacceptable. Nobody is going to save us but us.

