No SNAP, No Food: Rep. Pingree slams MAGA GOP for cutting off food

SNAP benefits expire this week, and yet the Trump Administration is declining to tap into emergency funds to feed millions of Americans. Representative Chellie Pingree (D-ME) joins Jen from Washington, D.C. where, unlike most Republicans, she is working for her constituents.

“It’s a disaster, it’s so cruel,” Rep. Pingree shares, unpacking the Republican strategy behind refusing to pass a stand-alone, clean bill to feed Americans and pay federal employees. According to the representative, the Republicans’ concerted effort to hit blue states actually hurts their own constituents in red states, including veterans, seniors, and children.

Watch the entire interview to learn more about what is at stake, why Republicans are not coming to work, and the weaponization of the USDA.

Representative Chellie Pingree (D) represents Maine’s 1st district. She is a ranking member of the Appropriation Committee’s Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies. Pingree has represented her district since 2008 and was the first woman elected for her district.