No Room at the Inn
A cartoon by Michael de Adder
Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
I'm still surprised that Donnie-2-Dolls hasn't blamed President Biden for the downfall of the Roman Empire.
Just like in real life.......