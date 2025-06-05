The Contrarian

Zelda Hester
2h

I really believe that Zelensky's grit, tenacity, and unwavering commitment to Ukraine's victory against Russia will end with freedom for his country. He is tireless in his approach to allies for help, and does not let a corrupt and ineffectual US President, get in the way of what he needs to do. I hope that Europe continues to support Ukraine and steps up their defense proposals to solidify the allied front against Russia. I also am relieved that Ukraine is no longer sharing information with the US, as we are now a completely unreliable source and will continue to be so until Trump is out of office. Glory to Ukraine.

BosPhotoGuy
1h

Although Mr. O’Neill directs this piece at Trump (and rightly so), all of what he says should be directed at the entire Republican party. All of Trump's statements and actions are the responsibility of the Republican party. So-called moderates do nothing while America becomes an isolated fascist state. Cowards, traitors, all of them.

