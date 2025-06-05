By Brian O’Neill

Ukraine’s June 1 drone strike deep inside Russian territory won’t end the war, and it wasn’t meant to. What it did was something far rarer in modern conflict: It exposed character. The kind that doesn’t trend in polling averages or hinge on leverage but emerges only under pressure, when power is outmatched and the cost of inaction outweighs the likelihood of success.

The scale of the operation—a claimed 117 drones planted on Russian soil months in advance, launched from container trucks near major air bases, damaging or destroying strategic bombers and surveillance aircraft—was extraordinary. The timing was exquisite: Just weeks before the NATO summit, just months after President Donald Trump told Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to fold his hand.

In the Oval Office on Feb. 28, Trump dismissed Zelenskyy’s call for firm security guarantees before agreeing to any ceasefire. “You don’t have the cards,” he said, implying Ukraine lacked leverage and should take the deal while it could. Zelenskyy didn’t flinch. “I’m not playing cards,” he replied. “I’m the president in a war.”

That wasn’t posturing. That was the difference. Zelenskyy isn’t bluffing. He isn’t angling for a better deal or a more favorable map. He doesn’t confuse war with negotiation. Trump does.

The president, obsessed with optics, would never understand an operation like this—one with no guaranteed reward, no immediate media bump, and no sure payoff. It’s the kind of action you take when you’ve got something Trump never had, even when sitting behind the Resolute Desk: skin in the game.

That phrase gets thrown around often but rarely fits. This time it does. Ukraine doesn’t just suffer the consequences of its decisions—it absorbs them in blood and rubble. Trump, by contrast, has spent his presidency threatening to walk away from NATO, cutting deals with authoritarians, and defining leadership as the art of avoiding personal cost.

Which is why this operation, striking in its ambition, lands as more than just a tactical disruption. It shows a war still in motion—despite a U.S. president trying to freeze it in favor of the invader. It shows a leader still adapting, still inventing leverage, still finding ways to raise the cost for the enemy.

It also reveals what kind of leader Donald Trump is not.

Because even now, the story isn’t just about drones and targets. It’s about contrast. One man operating from a war bunker. The other from a gold-plated cocoon. One dealing in sacrifice. The other in grievance. One who already knows what he’s willing to lose. The other who has never risked anything not insured by someone else’s money.

Trump’s confrontation with Zelenskyy in February wasn’t just crass; it was clarifying. The world saw a Ukrainian president trying to hold ground—in policy, in principle, in personal dignity—against a U.S. president playing to the cameras, warning of canceled deals, and berating a wartime leader like a hotel contractor late on payments.

That meeting, like this strike, did not shift the war’s trajectory. But it did reshape the terms of accountability. Zelenskyy walked into the Oval Office seeking security guarantees. He left with none. Trump didn’t just deny him support—he humiliated him. Interrupted him. Dismissed him. Reduced a national plea to a TV moment.

And yet, Zelenskyy didn’t retreat. He returned home. And he struck. Not out of vengeance but to make clear that Ukraine will not wait for validation. Not from Trump. Not from the NATO summit. Not from fatigued allies still calculating whether continued support is worth the political risk.

Ukraine hasn’t given up. And no one, least of all Donald Trump, gets to claim that the fight is over just because it’s no longer convenient.

Trump did not initially comment on the operation. But in a June 4 Truth Social post recounting his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said Russian was obligated to respond, Trump made no mention of the strike beyond confirming Ukrainian officials hadn’t informed him in advance. But among his MAGA base, the reaction was swift—and telling. The same influencers who regularly minimize Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilians expressed immediate outrage at Ukraine’s success. Jack Posobiec, Charlie Kirk, and others suggested the strike was either reckless, illegitimate, or a provocation designed to sabotage Trump’s preferred peace process. Some hinted without evidence that it was orchestrated by Biden-era intelligence holdovers to trap Trump into escalation. The message was clear: Ukrainian resistance is suspicious; Russian aggression is expected.

That response wasn’t fringe. It echoed Trump’s own approach. Presenting himself as a neutral mediator, he berates Zelenskyy for prolonging the war while withholding similar scrutiny from the state that launched it. His silence in the aftermath of the “Spiderweb” operation isn’t diplomatic—it’s strategic. Speaking up would mean acknowledging that Ukraine pulled off something daring and self-sufficient. That it didn’t ask permission. That it didn’t seek Trump’s blessing or alert him to the planned attack, which the White House on Tuesday confirmed. And worst of all, that it made him look small—again—just weeks before a NATO summit where he still hopes to command the stage.

But Trump won’t stay silent for long—he never does. Driven as much by embarrassment as calculation, he’ll likely question the timing, blame Biden-era intelligence holdovers, or accuse Zelenskyy of acting recklessly behind his back—all to reframe the moment as another betrayal. To cast himself, again, as the victim of a world that keeps moving without his permission.

Ukraine might still lose. There are no illusions about that. The front lines remain punishing. Western aid remains tenuous. The odds remain long. But if it does lose, it won’t be because it hesitated. It will be because it exhausted every option, even those that didn’t promise returns.

Trump probably will call that foolish. He will say, as he has before, that Ukraine should have taken the deal. He will say the Ukrainians were suckers. But that’s projection.

He doesn’t understand what sacrifice is. He never did.

And this—this quiet, brilliant, ruthless operation, planned and executed without NATO oversight or U.S. intelligence feeds—is a reminder that the world can still recognize the difference between a man who leads and a man who performs.

Ukraine struck at least four Russian airfields. But the real target wasn’t logistical. It was moral.

And it hit.

Brian O’Neill, a retired senior executive from the CIA and National Counterterrorism Center, is an instructor on strategic intelligence at Georgia Tech.