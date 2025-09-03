No one thinks things are working well: Josh Turek on why he's running for Senate

Jennifer Rubin talks with Iowa State Representative, Josh Turek, a Democrat from now running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Joni “We’re all going to Die” Ernst.

Josh and Jen discuss the opportunity for generational change now in front of Iowans and how Democrats can connect with voters on the kitchen-table issues they face every day, from affordable and reliable health care to public schools. They also touch on the impending crisis for Iowa farmers thanks to the Trump tariffs.

To support Josh’s campaign, go to turek4iowa.com

Josh Turek is a two-time Paralympic gold medalist for Team USA and a State Legislator who represents the reddest seat held by a Democrat in the state of Iowa. Born with spina bifida after his dad was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam, Josh overcame 21 surgeries by the age of 12 to eventually represent the U.S. at four Paralympics. After his basketball career ended with a gold medal in Tokyo in 2021, Josh ran to represent his hometown of Council Bluffs in the legislature. He won by six votes.