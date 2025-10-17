Join us for coast-to-coast coverage of the United States standing up against tyranny—because America doesn’t bow to kings.
and will take us through the day’s events and bring you on-the-ground protest coverage from all over the country, the likes of which you won’t find anywhere else.
The list of reasons why we protest keeps growing. Our friends atsay that over 2,700 events are planned, with millions expected to take to the streets to reject lawless authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy.
We’ll welcome some of our favorite Contrarians to talk about how we got here, what’s happening in major cities and small towns across America, and where we go from here.
Special Guests:
Tim Dickinson
, Co-Founder, Indivisible
Join LIVE 📍 Saturday, October 18, 7:30pm et | 4:30pm pt
72 in Kentucky, can't be there but I will be there in spirit. God Bless all of you 🙏🇺🇸✌️
I will be there with four generations of my family. From five months to 94 years. We are looking forward to celebrating how much we love our country and democracy.