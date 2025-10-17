Join us for coast-to-coast coverage of the United States standing up against tyranny—because America doesn’t bow to kings.

and

will take us through the day’s events and bring you on-the-ground protest coverage from all over the country, the likes of which you won’t find anywhere else.

The list of reasons why we protest keeps growing. Our friends at

say that over

are planned, with millions expected to take to the streets to reject lawless authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy.

We’ll welcome some of our favorite Contrarians to talk about how we got here, what’s happening in major cities and small towns across America, and where we go from here.

Special Guests:



Tim Dickinson

, Co-Founder, Indivisible

Join LIVE 📍 Saturday, October 18, 7:30pm et | 4:30pm pt

Add to Cal

See you in the chat!