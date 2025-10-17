The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Hodge's avatar
Pat Hodge
44m

72 in Kentucky, can't be there but I will be there in spirit. God Bless all of you 🙏🇺🇸✌️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brenda Hartman's avatar
Brenda Hartman
14m

I will be there with four generations of my family. From five months to 94 years. We are looking forward to celebrating how much we love our country and democracy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture