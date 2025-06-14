You don’t need to watch that self-aggrandizing, wasteful birthday party Trump’s throwing for himself.

Instead, join us for real-time, coast-to-coast coverage of the United States protesting tyranny—because true Americans don’t bow to kings.

and

will take us through the day’s events and bring you on-the-ground protest coverage from all over the country, the likes of which you won’t find anywhere else.

Our friends at

say that over 2,000 events are planned, with millions expected to take to the streets to reject “authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy.”

We’ll welcome some of our favorite Contrarians to talk about how we got here, what’s happening in real time, and where we go from here.

Special Guests:



Gov. Wes Moore

Amy McGrath

Leah Greenberg, Co-Founder, Indivisible

Susan Shapiro, Organizer, Indivisible Northern Arizona

Join LIVE 📍 Saturday, June 14, 6pm et | 3pm pt

Add to Cal

See you in the chat!