No Kings Coalition Announces Immediate Efforts and Builds Towards Next National Mass Mobilization on March 28



MINNEAPOLIS, MN – In 2025, millions of Americans came together in nonviolent protest to oppose the growing authoritarian actions of the Trump administration and affirm that this nation belongs to its people, not to kings. Since then, people have continued to rise up against ongoing authoritarianism and federal abuses, including the administration’s latest escalation in Minnesota. The No Kings Coalition has activated an immediate and ongoing nationwide digital organizing effort leading up to their next mass mobilization on March 28, including a flagship event in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

No Kings launched its Eyes on ICE training program Monday, a nationwide virtual training designed to equip people with tools to exercise their rights and safely monitor federal enforcement actions. The first training drew a historic turnout of more than 200,000 viewers, and additional nationwide trainings will be ongoing, with the next on February 5.

The Trump administration has escalated their brutality and authoritarianism on families and immigrants in Minnesota and across the country, killing people, including Keith Porter Jr., Renée Good, Alex Pretti, and at least six people in ICE custody so far in 2026. Last year, 32 people died in ICE custody, making it ICE’s deadliest year in more than two decades.

In 2026, the No Kings Coalition expanded its anti-authoritarian movement by welcoming new partners, including even more of those most impacted by the Trump administration’s brutality and authoritarian actions. You can see a full list of partners at nokings.org/partners.

President Trump’s attempts to rule through repression have called Americans across the nation to respond through morally grounded and non-violent protest. Organizers are trained in de-escalation and are coordinating closely with local partners to ensure non-violent, lawful, disciplined, and powerful local actions.

Contrarians, stay engaged and keep watching this space for updates. We will be out in force, coast-to-coast. Start prepping your signs and preparing for this next great mobilization for this essential fight to reclaim our country and our democracy.