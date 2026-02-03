The Contrarian

NFL Owners in the Epstein Files & Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Moment
Pablo Torre discusses why powerful, wealthy figures are rarely held accountable in the U.S.
Feb 03, 2026

Last week, the Department of Justice released more than 3 million documents and images from the Epstein files. Many powerful, notable people were named, like Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Prince Andrew.

But, what one thing that might have flown under the radar is the vast number of wealthy sports leaders in the files: like the owner of the New York Giants, the Washington Commanders’ majority owner, and the owner of the New England Patriots.

Pablo Torre and Jen discussed the systemic failure of holding powerful figures in America accountable, and also discussed the lackluster anticipation of the Winter Olympics and the cultural significance of Bad Bunny‘s upcoming Super Bowl performance.

