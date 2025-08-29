The Contrarian

KnockKnockGreenpeace
4h

MUSIC is the heartbeat of New Orleans. As you think about Katrina this weekend, please tune in to WWOZ fm New Orleans, free to stream anywhere. The all-volunteer DJs there are knowledgeable, passionate, and fun, and many will be playing hurricane songs on their shows. The station has an incredible history and has, of course, just lost its public radio funding. Donate if you can, enjoy while you can, and let's be there for NOLA this weekend.

https://www.wwoz.org/listen/player/

Michelle Jordan
1h

Often went to NOLA for Spring Break rather than the beach when I was a kid. Love the music! The seafood is also pretty amazing! My sister’s father in law owned a hardware store there that always got a lot of business especially one winter when pipes were bursting everywhere. Katrina devastated New Orleans pretty badly and the losses of life and property were horrific.

My husband was at a Walmart in Birmingham Alabama where he met a family broken down their car had a dead battery and two school age kids. They had been displaced but to their fortune my husband had a hundred dollar gift card bought them a battery with enough left over to buy some groceries so they wouldn’t have to spend all of their money at once on a hotel that was already difficult to find from Mississippi to Alabama to Georgia and Tennessee.

But that’s what we do. We help our neighbors in other states. Even if the government fails us. We find a way to send supplies and bottled water to devastated areas. We send numerous trucks out from our electric companies to help rebuild electrical infrastructure to restore power.

