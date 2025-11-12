New Contrarian Merch
Pre-order now to boldly defend democracy!
It’s here: Our new merch drop!
Check out the shop to see what’s new for you and your loved ones — just in time for the holidays!
This limited-time offering of original gear and goods is only available to pre-order until November 18. All of the products are made in the USA and the artwork is applied by union shops.
Pre-order your Contrarian gear before Nov 18 to support our work in style. We don’t have billionaires funding what we do — we have Contrarians like you.
Your purchase helps fund litigation and independent journalism to boldly defend democracy!
Don’t need any gear but want to support The Contrarian’s bold journalism and litigation to defend democracy? Become a free or paid subscriber now