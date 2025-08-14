The Contrarian

Dave
1h

Bibi has done more than any other single person or group to increase antisemitism around the world.

L.D.Michaels
1h

Netanyahu has crossed the line from being a victim to being a predator, and, in doing so, has disgraced the Israelis and the Jewish people.

