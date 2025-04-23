Neera Tanden in conversation with Jen Rubin

Neera Tanden is the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress and the CEO of the Center for American Progress Action Fund. She was previously the Domestic Policy Advisor to President Joe Biden and director of the Domestic Policy Council, overseeing some of the administration’s signature achievements, including efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs and expand health insurance coverage.

She and Jen Rubin discuss tariffs and tax cuts; corruption and cronyism. Ultimately, they deliver the hopeful message that—collectively, and with ample communication— we have the power to stop this regime from dismantling everything we hold dear.