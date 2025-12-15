The Contrarian

KnockKnockGreenpeace
6h

"The point was less about stopping organized violence than about demonstrating that the government would apply powers designed to fight foreign enemies to quash dissent, now considered a strategic threat."

I've got news: threats and retribution and violence will never quash dissent, only increase the dissatisfaction that fuels it. This is why we use diplomacy, at home and abroad. The only way to promote a civil society is to be civil.

Wendy Shelley
1h

Your post is more than grim. I could hardly read it without seeing our beautiful country in absolute destruction. There has been nothing good from this regime and I expect more of the same. I’m ’beside myself’ thinking about EU heroically coming to Ukraine’s needs (in our absence), our military being withdrawn (!!!!) and NATO becoming incredibly less-than. And Zelenskyy giving up hopes of NATO. I mean, what the heck are those of us civilians supposed to do/think? I’m of an age where I think I’ll not be here for any rebuilding ….. very sad. I really hate T and don’t understand how …. or what …. or when …. Thanks, Dr O’Neill, for your posts.

