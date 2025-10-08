Napheesa Collier celebrates a 3-pointer in an Unrivaled matchup between the Phantom and the Lunar Owls. Collier, who plays for the WNBA Minnesota Lynx, founded the Unrivaled basketball league for the offseason. (Unrivaled screengrab)

By Carron J. Phillips

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert sucks at her job. It’s the only conclusion, given recent events.

Last week, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier had had enough. So she reminded players throughout the league, and the rest of America, what it looks like to confront a failing administration.

“Year after year, the only thing that remains consistent is a lack of accountability from our leaders. ... They ignore the issues that everyone inside the game is begging to be fixed. That is negligence,” she said at her exit interview press conference, reading from a prepared statement.

Collier detailed how Engelbert once told her that “Only the losers complain about the refs.” And how women’s basketball sensation Caitlin Clark should be “grateful” for the WNBA. And that “players should be on their knees thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal that I got them.”

Engelbert has denied the allegations, calling Collier’s recollection “inaccurate.” The situation reached a tipping point when Collier canceled an upcoming meeting with Engelbert, at which they were supposed to discuss their issues. The league and the WNBA Players Union are currently in negotiations for higher salaries and increased revenue sharing. Collier’s status as one of the league’s top players gives her credibility, but her off-court achievements make her stance even more significant. She serves as one of the union’s vice presidents and co-founded Unrivaled, an American women’s professional league that many WNBA players play in during the offseason. This provides players an alternative to playing overseas for better salaries. Earlier this year, TIME magazine named Collier one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2025.

Engelbert’s tenure has been tumultuous. Since taking over in 2019 with a business background as the former CEO of Deloitte, she has struggled to connect with players despite her own experience playing college basketball (at Lehigh). Ongoing issues, such as inconsistent officiating in the WNBA and a new toxic fanbase emerging with the arrival of Clark and Angel Reese, have contributed to the discord, including concerns over racism and safety. Adding to the turmoil, Engelbert attended the deciding game of the 2024 WNBA Finals (which featured Collier’s Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty) in a dress that featured the New York City skyline. The fashion faux pas came off as favoritism amid questionable officiating.

“We have the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world. But, right now, we have the worst leadership in the world,” Collier said of Engelbert. How frustrated do you have to be to say that about someone when you consider who is in the White House?

The same week Collier pulled the curtain back on Engelbert, President Donald Trump began to fully embrace Project 2025. Some of you might wonder how a dispute between a women’s basketball player and the commissioner of her league correlates with the actions of the president. The answer lies in the dangers of unchecked authority and unaccountable leadership, which frequently lead to abuses of power. This concept underscores the necessity of checks and balances, despite it feeling like they no longer exist.

“I just got to the point where I was fed up,” Collier said earlier this week in a conversation with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Whether I was going to get annihilated for this or people were going to support me, I felt what I was doing was right. I felt like it needed to be said. So no matter the consequences, I felt like it was something that needed to be done.”

From pro basketball to politics, Collier’s actions have reminded us that capitulation and cowardice are choices, given that true democracies are rooted in speaking truth to power and challenging authority to foster transparency and accountability.

Reports have surfaced alleging that Engelbert could step away as WNBA commissioner, when and if a new collective bargaining agreement is reached. Should this happen, the league could have the opportunity to seek new leadership and Engelbert would not be where she is no longer welcome. That would serve the greater good.

If only we could encourage the occupant of the Oval Office to do the same.

Carron J. Phillips is an award-winning journalist who writes on race, culture, social issues, politics, and sports. He hails from Saginaw, Michigan, and is a graduate of Morehouse College and Syracuse University.