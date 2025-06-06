The Contrarian

Musk Turned a Government Role into a Profit Machine: Ginny Canter on Musk's Conflicts of Interest

Musk's wealth increased by an "estimated $140 billion since Inauguration Day"
Jennifer Rubin
Virginia Canter
Jun 06, 2025
Yesterday, while Trump and Musk were having a messy, public feud online, Democracy Defenders Fund released a breaking report investigating potential conflict-of-interest violations by Musk during his time as a special government employee. One of the authors, Ginny Canter, joins Jen to discuss the findings.

Read the full report CUT TO SHREDS: How Elon Musk Profited While Decimating the U.S. Government here.

Virginia Canter is the Anticorruption and Ethics Chief Counsel & Director at Democracy Defenders Fund. Previously, she worked as the Chief Ethics Counsel at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). Canter also worked as the Ethics Advisor to the International Monetary Fund, White House Associate Counsel to Presidents Obama and Clinton, Senior Ethics Counsel for the Department of the Treasury and Assistant Ethics Counsel for the Securities and Exchange Commission.

