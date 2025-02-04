Good morning Contrarians,

Tensions spiked yesterday as leading Democrats flared up, stood their ground, and finally spoke out against Elon Musk’s outrageous, unlawful conduct at the United States Treasury.

Jen Rubin spoke with former Rep. Tom Malinowski to try to understand the gravity of the situation, what’s at stake, and what potential solutions exist to this crisis. “Nothing’s ever over,” he assures us.

Every week, The Contrarian features a Word or Phrase We Could Do Without…which is to say that it has lost its meaning in this clown show of an administration. Read here for this week’s word we should banish under this administration.

Elon Musk is hard at work attempting to shut down USAID. Lawsuits were immediately filed, and we can tell you with certainty that there will be no shortage of them to follow. In case you missed it yesterday, catch Jen Rubin’s immediate reaction to the news of Congress speaking out about this—in the words of Rep. Jamie Raskin— “Constitutional Crisis.”

In case you missed any of our content yesterday, anticipating the Trump purge and attempts at a Musk takeover, review our Evening Roundup.