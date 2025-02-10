Morning Roundup: The Democracy Index and Three Reminders of What's Going On
February 9: Introducing Joyce Vance's Democracy Index! In addition, this morning featured a searing column from Jen Rubin--a pithy guide to what's what as we enter another week of Trump's sad regime
Good morning Contrarians,
We are delighted to announce that Joyce W. Vance’s Democracy Index—a tool that will assist us all in draining the flood of lies we’re treading in at the moment—will be living here at The Contrarian!
Please learn more about it here, then be sure to check back in on Fridays for weekly installments once it’s been fully launched.
Jennifer Rubin’s morning column breaks down any of the nonsense or watered-down reality that may be on offer at the moment and tells you precisely how Musk and PINO Trump are actually conducting themselves—and how they’re affecting the lives of everyday Americans. Read here to learn the three things we all need to keep front of mind.
In case you missed any of our Contrarian content from last week OR are unaware of the number of legal battles being waged and won to help battle autocracy, we strongly urge you to catch up with Norm Eisen, our publisher and litigator-in chief, in his popular weekly Roundup:
Stay tuned throughout the day for more on our ongoing Constitutional crisis, recaps and analysis from yesterday’s Big Game, and plenty more.
Thanks for being with us,
The Contrarians
