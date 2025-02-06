Morning Roundup: Strong showing of the Tide Turning toward democracy
February 6: Peaceful protests erupted nationwide, causing many to believe that the necessary democratic flame has been lit—will it cause a dent in the corrupters that inspired those rallies?
You'd be providing a great service if you devote time to discussing what Democrats can do, since you asked the question:
Democrats have the power to grind Senate business to a halt and force Republicans to feel the political cost of backing Trump’s extremist agenda. Like Mitch McConnell they can try every trick in the book and act as a unified force.
Here’s how:
Deny a Quorum: If Republicans don’t have 51 votes in the chamber, Democrats can walk out and shut down Senate business entirely.
Block Unanimous Consent: Object to every procedural shortcut, forcing Republicans to take the longest possible route for every step of the confirmation process.
Max Out Debate Time: Use all 30 hours of debate on Vought to expose Project 2025, Musk’s Treasury takeover, and the funding freeze.
Delay and Disrupt: Force roll-call votes, quorum calls, and procedural delays to slow everything down.
Blanket Opposition: Democrats cannot continue to vote for Trump’s other nominees, helping to install more MAGA loyalists into powerful positions in the federal government while this power grab continues.
No Business as Usual: This is a constitutional crisis
We need to publicly ask Supreme Court justice John Roberts is this what he wanted when he approved Citizens United and the fact that a president can do anything he wants legal or illegal during his time in office including having lackey Musk who contributed 280 million the last two weeks of republican campaign to Trump, as well as ,having musk and inexperienced IT techs with the President Trump’s approval to illegally break into the treasury and get all our private government info to threaten our country !!!!?????
Sounds like an attempted coup is showing its face . Robert’s and court are fully responsible for the end of democracy which I hope doesn’t happen and I hope their integrity if it even exists blows up in their faces as being the worst Supreme Court in our short history .