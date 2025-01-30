Good morning, Contrarians!

On this terrifyingly consequential day of hearings, lining up the worst of the worst—Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, and more (must we?) from RFK Jr.—Jen Rubin kicks us off with A Guide for the Perplexed: Democrats in Distress. Read more to learn five basic rules for our messaging moving forward. Discipline and amplification are key.

Joyce White Vance and Jennifer Weiss Wolf took it upon themselves to write a collaborative op-ed each time menstruation or menopause was somehow politicized. They’ve continued that in a punchy post covering Meta employees’ innovative rebellion against Zuckerberg bending the knee in Periods fuel Protests.

Be sure to check back in with us early this afternoon for Jen’s interview with public health official, Dr. Georges Benjamin on the RFK Jr. hearing, and much more written content throughout the day.

In case you missed it yesterday, be sure to check out:

Jen Rubin engaged in conversation with Jared Bernstein, the former chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers under President Biden, addressing some of the vulnerable communities and pressure points that will be most affected by President Trump’s unconscionable “freeze,” should it go through. (video)