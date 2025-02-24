Good morning Contrarians!

Don’t forget to tune in to Coffee with the Contrarians, LIVE for all subscribers at 9:15 ET, and always available for paid subscribers. While you wait for their lively, informative chat to kick off, please enjoy this morning’s responses to last weekend’s breaking news.

Mara Karlin and Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Paula Thornhill take an unflinching eye to Trump’s “Friday night bureaucratic massacre.” As the president offered no explanation or conclusion for the unexpected firings, it’s impossible to avoid the deduction that gender, race, and comments on diversity were the reason. Must read.

Brian O’Neill also addresses Trump’s abrupt dismissal of General Charles Brown Jr. as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, and Gen. James Slife, the vice chief of the Air Force—marking a troubling shift in the relationship between civilian leadership and the military establishment.

Jen Rubin on everyday American citizens rising up to resist Trump and Musk’s regime—applying pressure on Republican politicians to discontinue their seeming vow of silent obedience.

And in case you missed Norm’s Publisher’s Roundup this weekend, please check it out to be kept up to date on all things Contrarian, from the courts to the court of public opinion:

We’ll be back tonight with our evening roundup, but be sure to check on our content throughout the day. A new week dawns…

Thanks for being with us,

The Contrarians