February 24: Featuring Jen Rubin, Brian O'Neill, Mara Karlin & Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Paula Thornhill
Mara Karlin and Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Paula Thornhill take an unflinching eye to Trump’s “Friday night bureaucratic massacre.” As the president offered no explanation or conclusion for the unexpected firings, it’s impossible to avoid the deduction that gender, race, and comments on diversity were the reason. Must read.
Brian O’Neill also addresses Trump’s abrupt dismissal of General Charles Brown Jr. as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, and Gen. James Slife, the vice chief of the Air Force—marking a troubling shift in the relationship between civilian leadership and the military establishment.
Jen Rubin on everyday American citizens rising up to resist Trump and Musk’s regime—applying pressure on Republican politicians to discontinue their seeming vow of silent obedience.
"Historian Johann Neem, a specialist in the American Revolution, turned to political theorist John Locke to explore the larger meaning of Trump’s destructive course. The founders who threw off monarchy and constructed our constitutional government looked to Locke for their guiding principles. In his 1690 Second Treatise on Government, Locke noted that when a leader disregards constitutional order, he gives up legitimacy and the people are justified in treating him as a “thief and a robber.” “[W]hosoever in authority exceeds the power given him by the law and makes use of the force he has under his command…ceases in that to be a magistrate; and, acting without authority, may be opposed, as any other man, who by force invades the right of another,” Locke wrote."
It's time for the Supreme Court to nullify the 2024 election because President Trump, VP Vance and others lied under oath this last January when they took their oaths of office; the same nullification, of course, also applying to subsequent appointments.
(The conduct and scheduling of the new election can also be part of the Court's ruling; as can the disposition of recent Cabinet appointments.)