As most of you have heard, there’s a preposterous purge underway at the Department of Justice. THIS IS NOT SPECULATION. This has been happening, and it’s an ongoing disaster. It is our opinion that the Senate Judiciary Committee should launch an investigation into such reckless decisions and, in the meantime, should reject Kash Patel’s nomination to lead the FBI. We remain hopeful, as there is no small amount of resistance taking place to combat these actions.

To learn more about why we have such strong opinions on these matters, don’t miss:

Andrew Weissman, Norm Eisen, and Jen Rubin in conversation on the insidious fall-out from the mass firings we’ve seen or are anticipating this week against the Justice Department.

Norm Eisen and Lisa Gilbert of Public Citizen on how Trump’s FBI Purge Puts Vengeance Above the Law.

It’s a new week for us to litigate and laugh our way through the Trump regime, and we’ve got plenty to cover.

Let’s start close to some potent pressure points for everyday Americans: avocados and maple syrup. Read Jen Rubin’s morning column on the Trump-initiated trade war and how it will affect YOU.

And in case you missed any of our content from last week or are wondering how it’s possible where to find hope in these times that have found us, we strongly recommend you check out Norm Eisen’s Sunday morning read, Democracy DEFCON: Publisher’s Roundup.