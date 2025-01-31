Good morning Contrarians,

Well, it’s been a devastating week. Incompetence, corruption, and chaos have been on display in ways we’ve talked about, written about, and dreaded…but perhaps had never fully absorbed that they would come to pass.

We are not sugar-coaters here, but we do want to occasionally remind our community (and ourselves) of those who inspire us and those who help us laugh our way through these unfathomable times. So we’ll start our Friday with two pieces: our Undaunted person of the week; and a comic from Tom the Dancing Bug.

Keep checking in throughout the day for a reckoning on Trump’s ghastly response to the devastating plane crash, a sprinkle of hard-hitting news, and our pet of the week to send you into the weekend with a smile.

Stay in the fight with us. And, in the words of our first featured honoree, “Hold on to the truth and to hope.”

Jen Rubin spotlights the Undaunted person of the week

Ruben Bolling offers you a morning comic strip from Tom the Dancing Bug

And in case you missed these pieces yesterday, we encourage you to read or view:

*Lavora Barnes on What We Need in the Next DNC Chair

*David Bernell and Ambassador Thomas Graham (Retired) of Democracy Defenders on Friends Without Benefits

*Jen Rubin and Dr. Georges Benjamin on the state of American healthcare (video)