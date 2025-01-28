Morning Roundup: January 28
Paul Krugman contributes to The Contrarian! Read him, founder Jen Rubin, and Kim Lane Scheppele in this morning's roundup
Today we are thrilled to welcome Nobel Prize-winning economist and newly ex–New York Times Opinion columnist Paul Krugman. His first piece for us, Departing the New York Times, is a stunning indictment of the current state of legacy journalism that reveals why staying true to his byline meant leaving his publisher of 25 years.
Also taking a gimlet eye to the imperiled state of public discourse is Jen Rubin, who today introduces a new weekly feature on the Words and Phrases we could do without. First up: “meritocracy,” which Trump’s confirmation hearings have distorted beyond meaning (unless that meaning is “crony” or “billionaire”).
And in case you missed it from yesterday evening…
Read Kim Lane Scheppele’s searing piece on how to cut through the noise of “zone-flooding” in the first days of the Trump regime to the signal at its heart: the autocratic politics of Cruelty and Loyalty.
This week we’ve transitioned from multiple emails per day to just two: a morning and evening roundup of posts. Let us know how you feel about the change—we’re listening!
