Morning Roundup: March 4
Jen addresses a 'pause' in Ukraine aide and tariffs on our allies in a special video. Also: Learn Jen Rubin's Words and Phrases We Could Do Without, a historian on the SOTU and more American protests.
In a video this morning, Jen explains why Donald Trump stopping U.S. aid to Ukraine is a gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin and how Trump’s high tariffs on Canada and Mexico, our neighbors and longtime allies, might crash the U.S. economy.
This chart from the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank shows clearly what the tariffs implemented overnight on Canada and Mexico will mean for the U.S. economy.
Learn about a word we should no longer use to describe Trump’s Team of Lickspittles (for paid subscribers)
Read historian Ted Widmer on the precedents for this evening and what we might anticipate from our bloviating president.
Finally, desperate times call for regularly-updated reminders that this president does not represent the will of most Americans. Today, witness your fellow Americans thanking federal workers in Washington, D.C., New Yorkers standing in support of Ukraine, and the sanctity of our national parks being celebrated at Yellowstone.
Not feeling particularly enthusiastic about watching Trump unfurl his fallacies in his Joint Address to Congress, in front of the whole nation? Neither are we! Instead, join us for:
See you there!
The Contrarian is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The bumpkins, morons, Yahoos, misogynists, bigots, racists, rubes and boobs of Trumpland are getting exactly what they voted for, even if they were too stupid to know they were voting for it. None of this is a surprise-- he's doing exactly what he said over the past few years that he'd do. If the fallout landed only on Red America, or on those who stayed home on election day, I'd have no sympathy-- they're getting what they deserve. But the fallout will land on all of us, even though we don't deserve it.
Thanks for the astute analysis, and comments, Ms Rubin! Trump is nothing but a Wrecking Ball to our country, and our lives. He is a Destroyer, not a Builder! With a President like this, who needs enemies?! He’s destroying us from the inside…..and more effectively than any of our adversaries could…..and, they don’t have to lift a finger!
You are right….and it is sad that we have to depend upon the Republicans legislators to save us……as they seem hellbent on committing hari kari to their own Country! I hope and pray we can make it to a 2026 landslide victory for Democrats——that’s the only way I can see out of this mess!