In a video this morning, Jen explains why Donald Trump stopping U.S. aid to Ukraine is a gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin and how Trump’s high tariffs on Canada and Mexico, our neighbors and longtime allies, might crash the U.S. economy.

This chart from the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank shows clearly what the tariffs implemented overnight on Canada and Mexico will mean for the U.S. economy.

Learn about a word we should no longer use to describe Trump’s Team of Lickspittles (for paid subscribers)

Read historian Ted Widmer on the precedents for this evening and what we might anticipate from our bloviating president.

Finally, desperate times call for regularly-updated reminders that this president does not represent the will of most Americans. Today, witness your fellow Americans thanking federal workers in Washington, D.C., New Yorkers standing in support of Ukraine, and the sanctity of our national parks being celebrated at Yellowstone.

Not feeling particularly enthusiastic about watching Trump unfurl his fallacies in his Joint Address to Congress, in front of the whole nation? Neither are we! Instead, join us for:

See you there!