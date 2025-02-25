Morning Roundup: February 25
Featuring Jen Rubin's "Words and Phrases We Could Do Without," and Jen in conversation with former New Jersey Rep. Tom Malinowski
Good morning Contrarians!
Read here for the latest installment of Jen Rubin’s weekly Words and Phrases We Could Do Without—at least as they’re being used in the Trump-Musk regime.
Watch former Rep. Tom Malinowsky in conversation with Jen about the state of our foreign policy and standing.
You won’t want to have missed any of our coverage from yesterday, but in case you did you can catch up here:
"Because power corrupts, society's demand for moral authority and character increases as the importance of the position increases." President John Adams
"A civilization is measured by how it treats its weakest members. Mahatma Gandhi
"The people have only as much liberty as they have intelligence to want and the courage to take." Emma Goldman
"The house is on fire, Trump/Musk is running around with matches and the GOP demands to know who called the fire department." Gary Kasparov
This reminds me of what Kinzinger asked in one of his posts to get people really thinking about what is happening, which was essentially,
Are we now suddenly the bad guys?
Think about it - who are we voting with on an international stage.