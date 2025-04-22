Morning Roundup, April 22
Featuring Brian Hauss & Jen Rubin in conversation, plus our weekly Word or Phrase We Could Do Without
Brian Hauss and Jen Rubin discuss the harrowing reality of Tuft student Rumeysa Ozturk, and her unlawful abduction and detention. Where do we go from here?
Jen Rubin is “afraid” that GOP senators are merely cowardly careerists…and wants them to start owning that with their language.
