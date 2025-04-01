Morning Roundup, April 1
Featuring another phrase we could do without and a discussion (video) between Jen Rubin and Rahna Epting, Executive Director of MoveOn, about the global protest that will take place on April 5th
Thinking of you today, Wisconsin!
President in Name Only (PINO) Donald Trump declared that tomorrow, April 2—the day his next round of punishing tariffs will go into full effect—will be dubbed “Liberation Day.” Jen Rubin describes the absurdity and hopeful obsolescence of such a phrase during these times. (For paid subscribers.)
Rahna Epting, Executive Director of MoveOn, talks to Jen Rubin about the fervor building for this weekend’s Hands Off protest. Watch it here.
And in case you missed any of our top of the week content yesterday, be sure to catch up:
Liberation Day, my foot.
All this means is that April Fool's Day comes on the second this year, as the biggest Fool of them all sticks a cold spoon in the economic souffle.
The only Liberation Day that we should celebrate is the liberation from Trump, Musk, and the subservient legislature that has driven our country, its economy, international image, and democracy into the proverbial ditch.