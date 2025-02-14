Morning Roundup: A lot of love for undaunted federal employees
February 14: Featuring Jen Rubin, Mimi Rocah, Kelsi Brown Corkran, Ruben Bolling and more.
In today’s morning column, Jen Rubin looks at the undaunted heroes of the federal government in her weekly spotlight on people who are doing remarkable things.
Listen to Jen and Mimi Rocah examine the extraordinary resignations this week in the Southern District of New York’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Jen and Kelsi Brown Corkran talk about religious liberty and the impact of immigration raids in churches.
We have the latest Tom the Dancing Bug!
Please do a segment on Stephen Miller. He successfully flies under the radar, but I feel his malign influence in everything that is going on,
Jen is truly a force of nature! Thank you for highlighting the unsung heroes.