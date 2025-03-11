Morning Roundup
Featuring Jen Rubin's Words and Phrases We Could Do Without and Max Stier on the potential ramifications of a government shutdown
Good morning, Contrarians!
Max Stier, president and chief executive of the nonpartisan, nonprofit Partnership for Public Service, digs into to the all-too-likely potential of a looming government shutdown.
We must fight on all fronts including the arts. I have just finished putting some new lyrics to the old patriotic song.My Country t'is of Thee:
To the tune of My Country 'Tis of Thee
My Country Was to Thee
Sweet Land of Liberty
Now that is gone.
With all their hypocrisy
And their tidal wave of lies
It's hard to live our lives
From every mountain side
Let the truth spring free
With all those tyrants here
Their sycophants appear
And rush to coldly tread
O'r our brave patriots dead
And call them losers
Let tyrants have a their fit
It’s time they call it quits
Those boys are done
.
When will our land be bright
With freedom's holy light
Take back our land today
Our hearts know the way
.
Lyrics by Earl James
Copyright 2025
Please address the fact that multiple Senators and House Members are holding massive rallies on behalf of democracy right now: 9000 at a Sanders rally, 4000 at a Warren rally and the House members are going to red0to-purple districts to rally and drawing thousands of people, not only Democrats it seems. Crowds are enthusiastic, but news blackout is almost total.