Contrarians,

One thing we are really proud to offer you in this growing marketplace of independent journalism is the opportunity to find so many of the boldest voices of the opposition here in one place.

Because they are Contrarians, too.

So we want to start sharing stories about our amazing contributors and highlighting the incredible work they do to help save our democracy.

Spotlight On: Tom Malinowski

is a former U.S. Congressman from New Jersey (2019–2023). A Democrat, he served as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor in the Obama administration. Before that, he worked with the National Security Council to help end some of the 20th Century’s bloodiest humanitarian crises, and as the chief advocate for Human Rights Watch, he led a bipartisan effort to end the Bush Administration’s use of torture.

His breakdowns of whatever foreign policy snafu Trump is getting us into at any given moment help us to stay sane and feel safer.

And for those of you who prefer to read articles, we see you. Tom is now writing for us regularly. Check out his latest article.

We’re all in this together

Your paid subscription helps us amplify these vital thinkers. As a member of The Contrarian, you are keeping the voice of democracy alive.

You are also supporting:

🗣 news & analysis from the brightest minds in politics, law, and culture

🏛 litigation to help fight the Trump chaos

The more voices, the greater the impact. We’re all in this together, and we appreciate each one of you.

In Solidarity,

The Contrarian Crew