The Contrarian

Joseph McPhillips
4h

The WH is the center of an epic organized crime syndicate.

The Homeland Security Secretary threatens to “liberate” Blue cities with relatively low crime rates of their elected leaders. Republican governors & mayors do not answer why GOP leaders were willing to send National Guard troops to Washington or LA in defiance of the mayors & the California governor while not inviting the same attention to their cities that have comparable or higher rates of crime.

Why won’t Speaker Johnson & the GOP call for Nat'l Guard in Shreveport (3-4X higher crime than DC, not “comparable" ) & other high crime red state cities?

Noting governor DeWine’s office response that there are “no current mayoral requests for National Guard assistance” while disregarding the fact that National Guard have been sent to Blue cities & plan to invade more in defiance of elected leadership is shameful journalistic failure typifying MSM normalization of weaponized lawlessness.

Meanwhile, Kristi Noem proudly proclaims: “We are staying here to liberate the city from the socialists and the burdensome (elected) leadership that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country and what they have tried to insert into the city.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-rp_IcNIki8

Swbv
3h

And all this noise is designed to do two things: 1) stroke a never satisfied ego; and 2) divert the rest of us again and again from the Epstein Chronicles. And with Mike Johnson and Pam Bondi in charge of all things relevant, Trumps got a pretty sweet looking glide path to "No Worries".

