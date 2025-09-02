Mob Boss in the White House
Guest hostconvenes Peter Baker, , and to talk through Trump’s latest lunge for unchecked power. The quartet dig into the week’s flurry of controversial firings and the prospects for a long-promised, now long-overdue peace deal in Ukraine. They then put Trump’s mafioso tactics under a microscope, investigating why they’ve worked so well, and what everyone can do to resist them.
The WH is the center of an epic organized crime syndicate.
The Homeland Security Secretary threatens to “liberate” Blue cities with relatively low crime rates of their elected leaders. Republican governors & mayors do not answer why GOP leaders were willing to send National Guard troops to Washington or LA in defiance of the mayors & the California governor while not inviting the same attention to their cities that have comparable or higher rates of crime.
Why won’t Speaker Johnson & the GOP call for Nat'l Guard in Shreveport (3-4X higher crime than DC, not “comparable" ) & other high crime red state cities?
Noting governor DeWine’s office response that there are “no current mayoral requests for National Guard assistance” while disregarding the fact that National Guard have been sent to Blue cities & plan to invade more in defiance of elected leadership is shameful journalistic failure typifying MSM normalization of weaponized lawlessness.
Meanwhile, Kristi Noem proudly proclaims: “We are staying here to liberate the city from the socialists and the burdensome (elected) leadership that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country and what they have tried to insert into the city.”
And all this noise is designed to do two things: 1) stroke a never satisfied ego; and 2) divert the rest of us again and again from the Epstein Chronicles. And with Mike Johnson and Pam Bondi in charge of all things relevant, Trumps got a pretty sweet looking glide path to "No Worries".