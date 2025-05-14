The Contrarian

This is a dreadfully poor take on Pete Rose. Rose repeatedly violated the one sacred rule of baseball, that no one in the game could bet on baseball. In all of his years in MLB, Rose walked past a poster with this rule in the clubhouse, and at some point, decided that the rules didn't apply to him (kind of like another person who is written about here on The Contrarian). Once he was caught gambling on baseball and betting on games involving his team, he never apologized (writing on baseballs that he sold to people that he was "Sorry I bet on baseball" isn't a genuine apology, it is just another way to cash in on his infamy), never asked for forgiveness, never seemed to acknowledge his guilt in this whole affair. There is a reason he was put on the permanently banned list (not a lifetime ban), since he serves as a cautionary tale of how baseball stood up for integrity and its rules at one point. At that time, MLB and the commissioner's office were willing to ban one of the most popular players when he broke baseball's biggest rule. Rose earned his permanent ban from the game and has done nothing to earn any reinstatement to the game.

Also, Mr. Frommer too quickly dismisses the ugly side of Pete Rose. While the Hall of Fame has its share of problematic players, the well-documented allegations of multiple victims of statutory rape against Rose need to be addressed. Rose's dismissive attitude towards these allegations again demonstrates his belief that he is above the law.

In the end, I hope the Hall of Fame rejects giving Rose the highest honor in baseball, a plaque in Cooperstown. If we believe in the rule of law and that people need to be truly remorseful to earn forgiveness for their harmful actions, Rose should not be in the Hall.

If Rose had been the first to have been penalized so severely under baseball's no gambling rule I might have agreed with your argument. The impact to the game might have seemed lesser and the severity of the punishment might have been considered extreme.

But the Black Sox scandal, where a World Series was thrown by players, at the instigation of a gambling syndicate, and which required the appointment of a baseball commissioner independent of the owners in order to restore the integrity of "America's pass-time", had left such a scar on the game that baseball was forced to come down drastically against any activity that might indicate that games might be fixed or thrown. And Rose knew all of that history and exactly what the consequences might be.

He willfully gambled on the games he was playing or managing and thus threw into doubt the integrity of his sport. And all those players who weren't gamblers, played within the rules, and cared about its integrity could have been tarred by Rose's actions, just like the guys that didn't take steroids during that era might have their accomplishments questioned.

So as far as I'm concerned he should still be banned.

