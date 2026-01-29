Missing: Mike Johnson
A cartoon by Calder Robinson
Calder Robinson is a visual artist and designer based in Atlanta. Originally from the Midwest, his work delves into shared experiences, from momentous occasions to the mundane.
I could easily believe that the word "pusillanimous" was coined especially for little Mikie.