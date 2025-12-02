Two decades ago, Mira Nair was riding high off the success of Monsoon Wedding, her hit film about a Punjabi family gathering in Delhi for a lavish nuptial celebration, and was just a few months away from starting production on an adaptation of The Namesake, Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel about a young Indian-American man wrestling with his cultural identity.

It was a passion project that felt intensely personal to Nair, who grew up in rural India, moved to the United States to attend college, and has spent much of her adult life between homes in New York, Uganda, and India.

But then she was offered a gig directing Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the fourth installment in the blockbuster movie franchise. Nair was torn. She was completely consumed with The Namesake, but also excited about the possibility of putting her mark on a big-budget studio film with a massive fanbase. “It’s a big thing. I should really do this,” she recalled thinking in a 2022 podcast interview. “I was a mess about it.”

Her son, who was then about fourteen-years-old, was a massive Harry Potter fan who’d learn to read from the books. So she asked him what she should do.

“He said, ‘Mama, anyone good can do Harry Potter, but only you can make The Namesake,’” she said. “He’s the best litmus test.”

That precocious adolescent, Zohran Mamdani, grew up to become the mayor-elect of New York City. When he is sworn in on January 1st, Mamdani will break many records: he will be the youngest mayor New York City has seen in more than a century. He will be the city’s first Muslim mayor, its first mayor of South Asian descent, and the first born in Africa.

He will also be the first New York City mayor raised by a trailblazing, Oscar-nominated, feminist filmmaker known for telling stories about marginalized groups. Nair, who started out as a documentarian before moving into narrative features, is a director whose work rarely focuses on politics but is nevertheless deeply political. In projects like Mississippi Masala, Queen of Katwe, The Reluctant Fundamentalist, and A Suitable Boy, she has applied a multicultural lens to thorny issue like race, sexuality, gender, class, extremism, and religious strife.

Well before “diversity” and “intersectionality” became industry watchwords (or, were swiftly abandoned) she was an inclusive storyteller who dismantled cinematic stereotypes about outsiders, including exotic dancers in Bombay, Muslim immigrants in post-9/11 New York, and working-class girls in ‘80s New Jersey.

A director known for her restless energy—the child actors in her debut feature Salaam Bombay! once nicknamed her “Whirlwind”—Nair has sought to improve on-set morale by starting each day with an Iyengar yoga session for cast and crew. “It is impossible to create a sense of infectious fun on screen if you are having a miserable time off screen,” she has said of this custom.

Like any good leader, Nair is a generous collaborator with an extraordinary eye for talent: she gave the late legend Irrfan Khan his first film role (in her debut feature Salaam Bombay!) and cast Sarita Choudhury, an acting neophyte, in Mississippi Masala after seeing her in a modeling photo. She has rendered unique subcultures, like Ugandan-Indian exiles in the the Deep South or Punjabi families in contemporary Delhi, with a specificity that makes them feel utterly relatable across cultural barriers. As John Lahr wrote in a 2002 profile in The New Yorker, Nair’s great gift “is to make diversity irresistible.”

Share

Nair celebrated her son’s victory last month by quipping, “I am the producer of the candidate.” But there’s some truth in the maternal jest: there’s an obvious connection between Nair’s socially conscious—but never sanctimonious—films, which depict communities typically neglected by Hollywood cinema, and her son’s savvy political campaign, which mobilized disaffected voters ignored by the city’s ruling class—especially young people and immigrants.

Mamdani has already proven to be an astonishingly effective communicator who exudes star power so potent even Trump was wowed by it. With his transition underway, it’s worth considering the dynamic, boundary-breaking artist who shaped his political imagination.

Nair grew up in a middle-class family in Bhubaneswar, a once-sleepy city in the eastern state of Orissa (now Odisha). There was only one movie theater in town “where you might see a highly censored version of Dr. Zhivago,” she recalled in 1988. A gifted student and actor, she earned a scholarship at Harvard—which she had heard of thanks to Love Story—and stumbled into documentary filmmaking.

After graduation, Nair moved to New York, enlisted vérité legend D.A. Pennebaker as a mentor, and spent the next six years toiling away on documentaries that explored the diversity of the Indian experience. So Far From India (1983) follows an immigrant working at a New York subway newsstand. Children of a Desired Sex (1987) investigates sex-selective abortion in India. And the extraordinary, richly atmospheric India Cabaret (1986) chronicles the lives of exotic dancers at a nightclub in Bombay (now Mumbai) who shimmy for seemingly “respectable” family men.

India Cabaret was “about the unshakeable inviolability of double standards, of patriarchal values, of the strong conditioning of women to never question or challenge,” Nair said in 1986. It was also controversial: WNET, the PBS station in New York, declined to air India Cabaret because of objections in the Indian-American community. Her own father questioned why she was making a film about women he considered “scum.”

“I have always been drawn to the stories of people who live on the margins of society—on the edge, or outside, always dealing with the question of what and where is home,” Nair said in a 2002 profile.

Nair says she turned to narrative filmmaking because she “wanted to control light and gesture and drama.” Her audacious first feature, Salaam Bombay!, centered on a homeless boy named Krishna living in the city’s red-light district, alongside thieves, drug dealers, and sex workers. Nair trained dozens of street kids in theater workshops and cast one of them, Shafiq Syed, a ragpicker who’d run away from his abusive, alcoholic father at the age of nine, in the lead role.

The film, which according to Nair was “shot on the cocaine budget of a Hollywood movie,” became an international smash and received an Academy Award nomination for best foreign language film. Nair used proceeds from the movie to start a non-profit that provides support for thousands of street children in India every year.

Share

In the interracial romance Mississippi Masala (1991), Demetrius (Denzel Washington, an ambitious young Black man with a carpet-cleaning business), falls for Mina (Sarita Choudhury), a striking beauty who works in a dingy motel run by her parents, Indians who were exiled from Uganda by Idi Amin. The film uses their star-crossed relationship to explore the hierarchy of color in the American South, and the tension between Black and brown people who have more in common than they suppose.

It was also radically inclusive for an American movie in 1991. Nair struggled to get Mississippi Masala financed because it had virtually no white speaking parts. A studio executive asked if Nair could make space for a white protagonist. “I said, sure, all the waiters in the film could be white,” she told the LA Times.

Mississippi Masala marked a personal turning point for Nair, who met her second husband, academic Mahmood Mamdani, while on a research trip to Uganda in 1989. They fell in love, married, and in 1991 had a son, Zohran, whose name, fittingly, means “emerging star.”

Zohran grew up on film sets around the world, and Nair often brought various grandparents along to help with the childcare and preparation of home-cooked Indian meals. “This system somehow really worked beautifully, because it enabled me to keep working, it enabled me to give the security of real loved ones who were raising our boy,” Nair said on the Many Lumens podcast.

After a string of misfires in the ‘90s (including The Perez Family, a comedy about Cuban refugees) and a few years spent as her son’s primary caretaker, Nair staged a triumphant return with Monsoon Wedding, a joyous exploration of the clash between tradition and modernity in contemporary Delhi. With dialogue in English, Punjabi, and Hindi—sometimes in the same sentence—Monsoon Wedding features a sprawling cast of characters from across the socioeconomic spectrum (and the Indian diaspora) and blends social realism with Bollywood exuberance.

The enchanting ensemble drama, a surprise box office hit in the United States, embodies Nair’s filmmaking credo: “Enjoy every part of the frame and make it pulsate with life.”

Nair has continued to work steadily in the two decades since Monsoon Wedding, most recently directing an adaptation of Vikram Seth’s expansive novel, A Suitable Boy.

“I’ve always gone to stories when I feel that I can tell them in a special way,” she said in 2020, “that they’re mine, that they won’t let me go.” Anybody who has enjoyed her impressive catalogue can appreciate the connections, then, that she’s made with such a range of stories. What’s more, she is a testament to the likelihood that emerging stars are produced by those who already shine bright.

Meredith Blake is the culture columnist for The Contrarian