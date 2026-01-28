Katie Phang is on the ground in Minnesota’s Twin Cities reporting on the aftermath of the murder of Alex Pretti. Today was her second day visiting key sites to cover the ICE and CBP occupation and how the community is responding.

Watch this Coffee With Contrarians Special Report where Katie joined Jen and Norm to share a powerful reflection of what she saw out on her first day of coverage across Minneapolis and teed up what was in store for today.

Katie reported live with us from the Whipple Federal Building, which is being used to house ICE detainees from across the region. In the midst of protestors who are out in subzero temperatures, she shared stories of how the community is organizing to help people who get detained.

Next she met with Mayor Kaohly Her of St. Paul and dove into how the new mayor plans to respond to the unrelenting violence of ICE and the threats brought on to the city by the Trump administration.

Finally, she spoke with how this local business owner in Minneapolis, who is leading community organizing efforts. She shared how their community has been helping people who are afraid to leave their homes, and reminded us all that the revolution does not have a sign-up sheet.

If you missed our coverage from day one, including scenes from the Pretti memorial and the memorial for Renee Good, be sure to check it out here.

Thank you for following along and spreading the word.

Share