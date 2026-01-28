The Contrarian

Marcus
Marcus
2h

I detest what has happened, but at the same time, I have so much respect for Minnesotans. All of my mother's family came from Norway/Sweden to Willmar Mn. by way of Canada. From there, they became pioneers and homesteaded in North Dakota. I still have first cousins and their families living in Minneapolis. What Americans now know is that Minnesota specializes in building and sustaining community. We saw that after the George Floyd murder. There is a strong family and community sense throughout the state. That community includes a strong Native American population, a black American population, a Jewish American population, a Hmong, Vietnamese, Laotian and Somali population, and many others who are all very proud Americans. There are many Protestant and Catholic convents, seminaries, and other religious groups in Minnesota.

These people immigrated to a harsh environment, and they not only survived but also made it flourish. As my grandmother said, "the only way we survived as pioneers was to help our neighbors help their neighbors who helped their neighbors. And then she closed her few words by saying, "those who can, help those who can't."

Thank You, Minnesota! Thank you for reminding us and showing us what it means to be an American. We will fight for our freedom!

