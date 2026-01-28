Minnesota Communities Resist ICE Terror: Ground Reporting with Katie Phang
Day 2 of reporting live on ICE occupation and aftermath of Pretti murder
Katie Phang is on the ground in Minnesota’s Twin Cities reporting on the aftermath of the murder of Alex Pretti. Today was her second day visiting key sites to cover the ICE and CBP occupation and how the community is responding.
Watch this Coffee With Contrarians Special Report where Katie joined Jen and Norm to share a powerful reflection of what she saw out on her first day of coverage across Minneapolis and teed up what was in store for today.
Katie reported live with us from the Whipple Federal Building, which is being used to house ICE detainees from across the region. In the midst of protestors who are out in subzero temperatures, she shared stories of how the community is organizing to help people who get detained.
Next she met with Mayor Kaohly Her of St. Paul and dove into how the new mayor plans to respond to the unrelenting violence of ICE and the threats brought on to the city by the Trump administration.
Finally, she spoke with how this local business owner in Minneapolis, who is leading community organizing efforts. She shared how their community has been helping people who are afraid to leave their homes, and reminded us all that the revolution does not have a sign-up sheet.
If you missed our coverage from day one, including scenes from the Pretti memorial and the memorial for Renee Good, be sure to check it out here.
Thank you for following along and spreading the word.
Excellent reporting!
I detest what has happened, but at the same time, I have so much respect for Minnesotans. All of my mother's family came from Norway/Sweden to Willmar Mn. by way of Canada. From there, they became pioneers and homesteaded in North Dakota. I still have first cousins and their families living in Minneapolis. What Americans now know is that Minnesota specializes in building and sustaining community. We saw that after the George Floyd murder. There is a strong family and community sense throughout the state. That community includes a strong Native American population, a black American population, a Jewish American population, a Hmong, Vietnamese, Laotian and Somali population, and many others who are all very proud Americans. There are many Protestant and Catholic convents, seminaries, and other religious groups in Minnesota.
These people immigrated to a harsh environment, and they not only survived but also made it flourish. As my grandmother said, "the only way we survived as pioneers was to help our neighbors help their neighbors who helped their neighbors. And then she closed her few words by saying, "those who can, help those who can't."
Thank You, Minnesota! Thank you for reminding us and showing us what it means to be an American. We will fight for our freedom!