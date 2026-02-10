The Contrarian

Greg Conners
5h
5h

The talk of civil war could be pretext, but I first heard the threats at a meeting of rural insurance agents a full year-and-a-half ago - in June prior to the 2024 elections. Bullies will threaten, but the danger is greater because staying in office has become an existential issue for Trump and the other Epstein pals surrounding him. Stay in power, or land in jail - seems like a clear choice to me. I hope it won't come to it, but it it does - MAGA will lose. God Bless America.

James
5h

I have a lot of experience in Minnesota. Minnesotans are an interesting blend of liberal and conservative tendencies. It takes a lot to work them up, but once their sense of right and wrong is triggered, there's no going back.

Minnesotans are highly law-abiding. It is, in fact, one place where their liberalism shows up. They believe that the force of law should be applied to social and economic problems. For example, government should have a role in feeding the poor. The lawlessness of federal agents is deeply disturbing to them.

