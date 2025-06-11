Mikie Sherrill on presidential abuse of the military

Rep. Mikie Sherrill joins Jen Rubin fresh off her decisive win in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for New Jersey governor. The Navy veteran and U.S. Naval Academy graduate slammed the president’s misuse of the military in sending National Guard and U.S. Marines to a peaceful anti-ICE protest in California against the governor’s wishes.

Watch Jen and Mikie break down the horrors of abrogating the Constitution to score political points, her campaign, and more. Only at The Contrarian.