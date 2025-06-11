The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Share post
Mikie Sherrill on presidential abuse of the military

The new Democratic candidate for New Jersey governor on her campaign, Trump ordering troops to L.A., and more.
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
Jun 11, 2025
23
59
Rep. Mikie Sherrill joins Jen Rubin fresh off her decisive win in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for New Jersey governor. The Navy veteran and U.S. Naval Academy graduate slammed the president’s misuse of the military in sending National Guard and U.S. Marines to a peaceful anti-ICE protest in California against the governor’s wishes.

Watch Jen and Mikie break down the horrors of abrogating the Constitution to score political points, her campaign, and more. Only at The Contrarian.

