The Contrarian

Wayne Corey
Gee, this is remarkable. My wife & I will be at the Monona, Wisconsin rally Saturday morning and neither of us knew we were married to a terrorist, much less part of antifa. I guess they must have forgotten to send the membership cards, Huh?

It might be instructive for the GOPers to know that I'm 82, my wife is 78 and we are comfortably well-to-do church-going Caucasians in the upper Midwest. And we are utterly appalled by what Trump and his minions are doing to America and the world!

Carol R
These are peaceful rallies held by those of us who love our country and are willing to joyously celebrate our 1st amendment rights to speak out against the immoral atrocities being perpetrated on our fellow Americans, our friends and neighbors. Bring your American flags and celebrate that we still have a democracy worth fighting for!

