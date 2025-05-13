The Contrarian

Nadine Bangerter
MAGA Republicans, though many claim to be Christians, have absolutely zero empathy for their fellow Americans. ZERO. Adding red tape to discourage people from enrolling in health insurance serves only to add pain to people who are just getting by, while adding costs to state governments.

MAGA Republicans are promoting cruel laws to fund a tax cut for wealthy Americans who can easily afford the best healthcare on the planet.

They have no shame.

Michelle Jordan
It’s necessary for less fortunate people to have access to basic healthcare if nothing else. Being able to get treatment for a common infection strep throat for example, means the difference between a couple days of recovery with prescription antibiotics or a very serious illness such as endocarditis that will put you in the hospital on intravenous antibiotics or scarring of the heart valves if the infection goes untreated for too long and results in a permanent disability.

