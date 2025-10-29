The Contrarian

Robert Lastick
25m

I hate to say it but America is experiencing a hell of a lot more Media Failure than what is described in this article. Actually, if you think about it, our media has failed to stand up for our democracy. That, in my opinion, is why the TDrump administration is achieving so much success.

Peter
26m

"Construct something new: an information space in which truth is clear, trustworthy, and celebrated."

This is exactly what we need, but it's hard to imagine exactly what this could look like. I think things like The Contrarian are great, but they will only reach a tiny fraction of the audience ill intentioned billionaires are able to buy with what to them is just pennies. Maybe step one is mass abandoning the legacy media, but even then I fear that people will fall back to social media where algorithms will lure people down an even darker path. I don't see how any of this can be fixed without a mass political awakening so that America can remove the influence of the wealthiest corrupting every aspect of our government and media but that awakening will be hard to bring about when the news media is largely united against it or at best apathetic to it.

