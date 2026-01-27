The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Mayor of St. Paul speaks on deadly ICE raids w/ Katie Phang

ICE cruelty will not go unchallenged in St. Paul
The Contrarian and Katie Phang
Jan 27, 2026

Today, Katie Phang had the privilege to sit down with Saint Paul Mayor Kaohly Her. Although she’s less than a month into her term, she’s determined to face the threat of ICE terrorizing her community head on. Tune in to hear how the Mayor’s office plans to respond to the unrelenting violence brought by the Trump administration.

