The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

May Day Protests Demand Change

Power to the people!
The Contrarian's avatar
The Contrarian
May 02, 2025
Share
Transcript

Americans are not intimidated. May 1st, people gathered across the country at over 1000 events to protest the billionaires and defend workers.

We will not back down. See you at the next big day of action on June 14: No Kings Day

Discussion about this video

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture