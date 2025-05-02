May Day Protests Demand Change

Share this postThe ContrarianMay Day Protests Demand ChangeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript4Share this postThe ContrarianMay Day Protests Demand ChangeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMay Day Protests Demand ChangePower to the people! The ContrarianMay 02, 20254Share this postThe ContrarianMay Day Protests Demand ChangeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptAmericans are not intimidated. May 1st, people gathered across the country at over 1000 events to protest the billionaires and defend workers.We will not back down. See you at the next big day of action on June 14: No Kings DayDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postThe ContrarianMay Day Protests Demand ChangeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe ContrarianSubscribeAuthorsThe ContrarianRecent PostsLia Ernst on the release of Columbia Student Mohsen Mahdawi20 hrs ago • Jennifer Rubin and Lia ErnstYou can’t “deport” American citizensMay 1 • Eliza OrlinsAutocracy vs. Democracy in America: Tom Joscelyn on his 100 Days ReportMay 1 • The Contrarian and Tom JoscelynDehumanizing the outsider: Evgenia Kara-Murza on political prisonersMay 1 • The Contrarian and Evgenia Kara-MurzaJulie Chávez Rodríguez on the power of the peopleMay 1 • The Contrarian and Julie Chávez RodríguezSenator Tim Kaine on Trump's disastrous economic policies and the ongoing constitutional crisis Apr 30 • The Contrarian and Jennifer RubinSherrilyn Ifill Delivers Closing Remarks for 100 Days ConferenceApr 30 • The Contrarian
