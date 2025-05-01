May 1, 2025
Happy May Day! Featuring April Ryan; Julie Chávez Rodríguez & Jen; Michael Podhorzer; Eliza Orlins; Ellen Blaine; Tom Joscelyn & Jen; Shalise Manza Young; Evgenia Kara-Murza & Jen
Happy May Day. I am hoping that we the people will learn from our history and realize,
Tyranny cannot be appeased. It never works.
Tyranny only wins when we submit.
Solidarity is how we win.
we must teach ourselves and our children the truth about us. About our history. Give them this knowledge and with it comes the opportunity for us to change and make different choices for our future. To be a different people. A peaceful people. The Germans did it. The Japanese, too.” As countries go we are a very young country, hopefully we are about to grow out of our gullible adolescence, and grow into a more mature, wiser country capable of exhibiting the courage to see our mistakes, learn from our mistakes, as horrific as they have been, and become that multiracial pluralistic peace loving democracy that our forefathers dreamed of for this country,
If everyone unites, workers, women, people of color, LGBTQAI+, seniors, other abled, veterans, civil servants, immigrants (all but Indigenous are immigrants), and all who trumps anti DEI are harming, united together to say we are the people and we are all deserving of equal protection under the law, and equal opportunities for the pursuit of happiness, we can bring this country into this century and become a much better country,