Maxine Waters: 'Don't Trust' Marjorie Taylor Greene's Makeover

"You are not grounded in any philosophy about life"
Dec 10, 2025

In another special episode of The Tea, April is joined by U.S. Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) to discuss the many chaotic mechanisms the Trump regime is deploying. The legally tenuous boat strikes in Venezuela, the infamous Marjorie Taylor Greene’s split from Trump, and the crumbling healthcare infrastructure are all signs that point to a failing administration who doesn’t care about the people.

Together, April and the Congresswoman discuss the GOP’s fracture, the impossible decisions people will have to make when they can’t afford healthcare, Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s decision to run for Senate, and much more. Tune in!

Congresswoman Maxine Waters serves as the U.S. Representative to California’s 43rd district. She is the Ranking Member of the House Financial Services Committee.

