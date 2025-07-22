The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nadine Bangerter's avatar
Nadine Bangerter
1h

But we are to believe Trump isn't named in the Epstein or Maxell files. Trump is the embodiment of who shouldn't be in the White House.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture