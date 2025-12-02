The Contrarian

KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

I'll be blunter: the man is a sociopath; hence the Hannibal Lecter comparison. Using any means, including charm, they work their prey until they gain an advantage. Then they strike. That is all. Look at the failed marriages, the crash-and-burn "friendships," the literal destruction of agencies and the White House edifice. This country needs to have a serious discussion about mental illness and elected office, and how to prevent sociopaths gaining the presidency.

Hubert Thomason
3h

The defects in Trump’s character are immutable and as he ages he will, as with most humans, become “more like himself.” He has shown no propensity for growth over time. So yes - be wary if you must engage with him and above all don’t get fooled. As the well known gospel lyric says, “Don’t let the devil ride, for soon he’ll want to drive!” This was our great mistake as a nation - we let the devil ride.

