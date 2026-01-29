Maine is ICE's Latest Battleground

Representative Chellie Pingree (D-ME) joins Jen to discuss the rapid escalation of ICE tactics in Maine. Just this week, over 200 people were arrested in an ICE sweep across the state. Many of them ushered across state borders in an attempt to deport them out of the U.S. as quickly as possible. Rep. Pingree sharply condemns ICE’s “thug-behavior” and urges the American public to stand against it.

This morning, Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) announced that “enhanced” ICE operations have ended in Maine after she spoke with Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. This does not mean that all ICE agents are leaving the state. Sen. Collins added a caveat that “ICE and Customs and Border Patrol will continue their normal operations that have been ongoing here for many years.” What “normal operations” look like remains to be seen.

Representative Chellie Pingree (D-ME) represents Maine’s 1st district. She is a ranking member of the Appropriation Committee’s Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies. Pingree has represented her district since 2008 and was the first woman elected for her district.