MAGA's Using Religion as a Smokescreen for Hate

What ever happened to “love thy neighbor as thyself?” While DHS’ “God & Country” leadership inserts Bible verses in ICE propaganda, the Pope criticizes America’s “extremely disrespectful” treatment of immigrants. Trump and the MAGA coalition may clad themselves in Christian symbolism and rhetoric, but their ideology is anything but holy. Is this cognitive dissonance or conscious blasphemy?

Rev. Paul Raushenbush, President and CEO of Interfaith Alliance, joins Jen to discuss why the pro-democracy faith movement is such a key player in this moment. No matter what faith you follow, everyone deserves the right to freely practice their religion without one hegemonic sect dictating the rules.

Listen to this conversation between Rev. Raushenbush and Jen to hear them discuss how vital community, non-violent resistance, and hope is when fighting autocracy.

To learn more about Interfaith Alliance, go here.

The Rev. Paul Brandeis Raushenbush is President and CEO of Interfaith Alliance. An ordained Baptist minister, Rev. Raushenbush is a longtime interfaith leader and renowned advocate for civil rights and religious freedom. He works with affiliates, networks and leaders across the country to forge powerful alliances among people of diverse faiths and beliefs to build a resilient, inclusive multi-faith democracy.