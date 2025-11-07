The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3h

Great analysis by Tim.

On Carlson and Fuentes, they are just far right fascist assholes.

On Platner, I'm embarrassed to admit I contributed to his campaign before all the details came out. No more. Neither he (too much baggage) nor Janet Mills (too old) appear to be what Maine needs to unseat Collins. There's got to be someone better, pleaseeeeeeee!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture